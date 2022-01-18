Fox Nation's Lara Logan Dumped By Talent Agency Over 'Vile' Fauci Comments

Logan, a host on Fox News’ streaming platform Fox Nation, was reportedly dropped by UTA several weeks ago after she likened the nation’s top infectious diseases expert to the man known as the “Angel of Death” during an appearance on “Fox News Primetime” in November. The former “60 Minutes” correspondent later doubled down on her comments.

Advertisement

Logan has since “all but disappeared from Fox airwaves,” The Daily Beast noted last week.

Her comments, which took aim at the public health advice that Fauci has dispensed throughout the coronavirus pandemic, were deemed “highly offensive” and “unacceptable” by UTA, Mediaite cited a source at the agency as saying. They were also labeled “offensive and vile,” a UTA source told Deadline.