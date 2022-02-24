Laura Ingraham Calls Ukrainian President's Plea For Peace 'Pathetic'

“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” he said in an emotional address to his nation in Russian. “But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.”

Zelenskyy said he tried to arrange a call with his Russian counterpart late Wednesday, but the Kremlin didn’t respond.