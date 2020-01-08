Laura Ingraham Smears Media As ‘Iran’s American Propagandists’

Laura Ingraham on Tuesday used Iran’s missile strike on U.S. forces to launch an incendiary attack one of her longtime targets: the American media. (See the clip above.)

The headline for the Fox News host’s segment was “Iran’s American Propagandists,” accompanied by logos of CNN, MSNBC and major broadcast networks. Ingraham accused them of “portraying Donald Trump as a tyrant” while cutting Iran slack.

Tensions between Iran and the United States are dangerously high. The Trump administration violated the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, and last week assassinated one of the country’s most powerful officials, Gen. Qassem Soleimani. On Tuesday, Iran retaliated by launching missiles at two bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, saying it does “not seek escalation of war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Ingraham said she believes that U.S. coverage of the conflict has been sympathetic to the Iranians because the mainstream media consider an enemy of Trump to be a friend of theirs.

“If they’re loathe to give President Trump the benefit of the doubt, why are they so willing to afford Iran that luxury?” she asked after showing clips of Trump ranting about “fake news.”

Ingraham began her remarks with generic anti-media broadsides. She said reporters pose “as the gatekeepers of democracy,” but Trump “exposes them as left-wing pundits masquerading as reporters.”

“You know what’s really increased hostility toward journalists,” she continued, “is that Americans are sick and tired of only getting their news from people who hate the president and can’t set aside their own biases.”