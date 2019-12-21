COMEDY

Jimmy Fallon's Funniest Moment Of The Decade Is A Doozy Involving Fox News' Lou Dobbs

"The Tonight Show" host also summed up President Donald Trump's impeachment using Eddie Murphy movies.

Jimmy Fallon on Friday marked the last “Tonight Show” of the decade by announcing what he considered to be the funniest moment of the 2010s.

It involved Fox News host Lou Dobbs ― a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump ― trying, and hilariously failing, to pronounce the name of a Mexican city.

Fallon also used the titles of actor Eddie Murphy’s hit films to summarize Trump’s impeachment over the Ukraine scandal.

Check out the clip above.

