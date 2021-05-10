Sheriff Goes Ballistic After Arizona Recounters Demand Access To County Passwords

The private company conducting the GOP 2020 election recount in Arizona is now demanding access to government internet routers and passwords, which the Maricopa County sheriff blasted as “mind-numbingly reckless and irresponsible” and a threat to law enforcement.

Sheriff Paul Penzone (D) said in a statement that providing router information to a shadowy private company led by a conspiracy-embracing CEO would compromise sensitive and highly classified law enforcement data and equipment.

“The Senate Republican Caucus’ audit of the Maricopa County votes from last November’s election has no stopping point,” Penzone said. “Now, its most recent demands jeopardize the entire mission of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.”

In addition, citizens’ private information, including voting histories, addresses, phone numbers and Social Security numbers, could fall into the hands of Cyber Ninjas, the company hired by the GOP-led Senate to conduct the recount.

In response to Senate subpoenas last week, county attorney Allister Adel explained in a letter that turning over the requested routers or “virtual images” of routers not only poses a significant security risk to the sheriff’s office, it also “puts sensitive, confidential data belonging to Maricopa County’s citizens — including Social Security numbers and protected health information — at risk as well,” reported the Arizona Republic.

Access to the routers “might compromise county and federal law enforcement efforts and put the lives of law enforcement personnel at risk,” Adel added.

The recount of 2020 races Democrats won in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, was launched last month by Cyber Ninjas, owned by conspiracy theorist Doug Logan, who retweeted messages months ago predicting that any Arizona audit would inevitably uncover hundreds of thousands of uncounted votes for Donald Trump.

Logan’s company is examining ballots using ultraviolet light in a crackpot hunt for “bamboo” particles that allegedly would suggest the ballots were planted by China.

One of the recounters is a former local lawmaker who was at the Capitol riot. Former state Rep. Anthony Kern’s name is also on the ballots he’s “auditing,” as both a candidate for reelection (he lost) and as an elector for Trump.

The county has already turned over all 2.1 million general election ballots, voter information and election equipment to the Cyber Ninjas in response to state Senate subpoenas.

Last week, the state Senate decided to delay the personal canvassing of voters, in which Cyber Ninjas operatives grilled residents about their voting. Republicans in the Senate backed off after receiving a complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice that such action could amount to illegal voter intimidation and civil rights violations.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann told the Justice Department that if that portion of the project is restarted, canvassers “will not carry a firearm or other weapons” when they knock on citizens’ doors.

Pamela Karlan, principal deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s

Civil Rights Division, also expressed concern in her letter to Fann that ballots were not secure, since they’re “no longer under the ultimate control of elections officials, are not being adequately safeguarded by contractors, and are at risk of damage or loss.”

It’s been almost six months since Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) certified the state’s election results, with Joe Biden beating Trump by 10,457 votes. Biden edged out Trump by more than 2 percentage points ― about 45,000 votes ― in Maricopa County.

Since then, multiple election audits have been conducted in the county, with no fraud or irregularities. Trump, who persists in lying that he won the election and that it was stolen from him, has been telling guests at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida that a vote “upset” in Arizona claimed by the Cyber Ninjas could be his road back to the White House.