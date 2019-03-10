Pete Davidson Walks On Wild Side: Compares R. Kelly To Catholic Church, But Music Is Better

Pete Davidson gave the “Saturday Night Live” audience a start when he boldly compared R. Kelly and the sex assault accusations against him to the Catholic church.

“If you support the Catholic church, isn’t that the same thing as being an R. Kelly fan?” he asked on “Weekend Update.” “I don’t really see the difference — only one’s music is significantly better.”

He then riffed on the dilemma of enjoying the music of artists whose behavior is despicable.

“I’m not saying it’s an easy decision. I’m just saying you don’t know how good someone’s music really is until you find out they’re a pedophile. And the reason everybody’s so upset is because R. Kelly and Michael Jackson made great music,” said Davidson. “If I found out Macklemore did some stuff, I’d be happy to free up the space on my iPhone,” he quipped.

Davidson concluded the rule should be: “You could appreciate their work, but you only if you admit what they did.”

His plan? “Any time any of us listen to a song or watch a movie made by an accused serial predator, you have to donate a dollar to a charity that helps sexual assault survivors,” he suggested.

Davidson, 25, also took a minute to defend the age difference between him and his new love, Kate Beckinsale, 45. “Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it really doesn’t bother us,” he said.