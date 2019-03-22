Here’s How Republicans Are Reacting To The Mueller Report’s Completion

On Friday, special counsel Robert Mueller handed Attorney General William Barr his long-awaited report investigating the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Democratic leaders swiftly called for the immediate release of the report to Congress and requested a declassified version be made public.

Meanwhile Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) echoed that call somewhat, saying Barr “needs the time” to review the report, but that he hopes he will provide “as much information as possible” and soon.

“The Attorney General has said he intends to provide as much information as possible,” McConnell said in a statement. “As I have said previously, I sincerely hope he will do so as soon as he can, and with as much openness and transparency as possible.”

My statement on Special Counsel Mueller’s announcementhttps://t.co/YBZEacosbx pic.twitter.com/FM76rVrqtJ — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 22, 2019

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that Barr “will pursue as much transparency as possible.”

“I will work with Ranking Member [Dianne] Feinstein and our House Judiciary Committee colleagues to ensure as much transparency as possible, consistent with the law,” Graham tweeted.

“I have always believed it was important that Mr. Mueller be allowed to do his job without interference, and that has been accomplished,” he added.

Corey Lewandowski, who was Trump’s campaign manager in his 2016 presidential run, tweeted: “The Witch Hunt is over!”

“Make the report public,” he wrote. “Millions of taxpayer dollars wasted.”

Barr meanwhile wrote to Congress that he may be able to communicate Mueller’s “principal conclusions” as early as this weekend. He said he was “committed to as much transparency as possible.”

Mueller’s investigation, which took nearly two years, has provoked President Donald Trump’s frequent ire and brought down some of the president’s top men.