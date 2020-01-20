Win McNamee via Getty Images Gun rights advocates carrying military-style rifles attend a rally organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League near the state Capitol building in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday.

RICHMOND, Va. ― Thousands of pro-gun protesters, along with extremist factions from all over the country, crowded in and around Capitol Square on Monday for a pro-gun rally that for weeks has stoked fears of violence that reached the highest levels of Virginia government.

Three neo-Nazis associated with a violent white supremacist group called The Base were arrested last week after allegedly discussing plans to travel to the rally and open fire from different positions in order to cause chaos. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) declared a temporary emergency, banning all guns from Capitol Square for the event and saying there was “credible intelligence” that there may be violence.

Protesters of Virginia’s various gun control proposals, some of whom were armed, gathered around the square as early as 5 a.m. Monday. Those carrying guns weren’t allowed on the Capitol grounds; those willing to protest without arms lined up to get inside via a security checkpoint.

“This is peaceful civil disobedience,” said one armed protester named Michael, who declined to give his last name. “We’re not here for a fight, but we’re ready if need be.”

I’m in Richmond for today’s gun rally. Will be updating throughout the day. Stay safe everybody. pic.twitter.com/SzmhraTW8E — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) January 20, 2020

Even before it began, this rally had many of the same elements as the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, so it was no surprise to see far-right militants, conspiracy theorists and other extremists, including members of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and American Guard, gathering in Richmond on Sunday night.

Throughout Monday morning, reporters on location began to see symbols, flags and patches connected to various extremist and militia groups. One member of the Proud Boys was seen wearing a patch reading “RWDS” — shorthand for “Right-Wing Death Squad” that is often used in reference to a fascist Chilean dictator who murdered, tortured or detained some 40,000 of his own people.

And here I see my first RWDS (Right Wing Death Squad) patch of the day. pic.twitter.com/dv59VCdtUz — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) January 20, 2020

Anti-gun control group Virginia Citizens Defense League organized the rally and helped bus in people from throughout Virginia and other states. The protests initially were touted as being in response to a number of new gun control bills that have been introduced by Democratic lawmakers, including one that would require universal background checks and another that would limit handgun purchases to one per month. The VCDL has also pushed back against a “red flag” bill that would allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from someone deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

The VCDL used that as an opportunity to falsely and conspiratorially accuse Democrats of inviting violent groups to the rally in order to sow discord.

“[Democrats] would love for it to degenerate to ‘violence, rioting, and insurrection’ in order to smear gun owners,” the group said in a statement. “Has the Democrat leadership actually invited violent groups to attend for the purpose of disrupting our peaceful assembly?”

Just hours later, three of the suspected neo-Nazis accused of making plans to travel to the rally were apprehended. The next day, three more suspected members of The Base were also arrested. And just one day after that, a seventh alleged neo-Nazi associated with the group was arrested in Wisconsin.

Thousands at Capitol, lines still long to get in pic.twitter.com/OItFyWfoR8 — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) January 20, 2020

Police enforced the no-gun policy on the Capitol grounds by erecting a security checkpoint so protesters would enter and leave through one space. But that didn’t stop other armed people from lining up in formation outside, and roaming downtown Richmond with guns on full display.

Earlier this month, more than 400 people showed up to a meeting in Buckingham County to voice fears that the government would take away their guns following the introduction of a bill to ban assault rifles. That bill was struck down by the state Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

Counties throughout the U.S., including in Virginia, are declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” a cynical play on the term used to describe cities that vow to protect undocumented immigrants by refusing to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The new gun “sanctuaries” are in response to a cultish, paranoid belief that the government is actively attempting to disarm law-abiding citizens. But the declaration amounts to little more than a symbolic stance. Gun laws are still enforced.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.