RNC Receives Home Truths Over Its Holocaust Remembrance Day Tribute

The Republican National Committee was slammed for hypocrisy over a tweet marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday.
“Today we remember, along with the world, the millions of lives lost in the Holocaust. We will never forget,” the RNC wrote in honor of the 6 million Jewish victims and millions of others who were killed during Nazi genocide.
Critics on Twitter reminded the RNC of how numerous Republicans have likened coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates to the Holocaust.
Last year, conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) tweeted, “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) shared a meme of an arm tattooed with a concentration camp identification number. And the Oklahoma GOP shared a similarly offensive post on Facebook.