Sarah Palin Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19: 'Anyone Can Catch This'

Sarah Palin announced on Wednesday she’s tested positive for COVID-19 and wanted Americans to view her diagnosis as proof that “anyone can catch this.”

The 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee and former Alaska governor told People magazine that she contracted the coronavirus shortly after her 12-year-old son Trig began exhibiting symptoms.

In the days leading up to her own diagnosis, Palin said she experienced a loss of taste and smell, at which point she felt it “unmistakable COVID caught me.”

“That day, I finally tested positive — like millions of other Americans,” she told the magazine. “As confident as I’d like to be about my own health, and despite my joking that I’m blessed to constantly breathe in the most sterile (frozen!) air, my case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this.”

Many states have lifted COVID-19 restrictions, and prominent GOP lawmakers continue to publicly rail against mask-wearing and other social distancing measures. A PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll published earlier this month found that 49% of Republican men have no plans to get one of the three federally approved coronavirus vaccines.

In a March 16 interview with Fox News, however, former President Donald Trump backpedaled on his well-documented COVID-19 skepticism by advising Americans to get vaccinated, calling the procedure “safe” and “something that works.” This week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) followed suit, telling supporters “there’s no good argument” for opting out of a vaccination.

Speaking to People on Wednesday, Palin encouraged others to “use common sense” and continue to wear a mask in public.

“There are more viruses than there are stars in the sky, meaning we’ll never avoid every source of illness or danger,” she said. “Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it’s better than doing nothing to slow the spread.”

Joking about her appearance on the competition series “The Masked Singer” last year, she added, “And history will show we ‘Masked Singer’ visitors were masked before being masked was cool.”