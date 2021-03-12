Sean Hannity on Thursday asked President Joe Biden to thank ex-President Donald Trump in a call. Twitter users collectively slammed the telephone down on the Fox News personality.
“He needs to pick up the phone, I suggest, just call Mar-a-Lago and bring unity to the country as he says he so desperately wants,” said Hannity, responding to Biden’s prime time address on the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden should thank Trump “because a few moments ago he tried to take credit for everything that Donald Trump did on COVID-19,” Hannity continued. “Three vaccines: thanks to Donald trump’s Operation Warp Speed.”
Hannity noted how the Trump administration fast-tracked the development of the vaccine and that the vaccination program was already up and running by the time Biden entered the White House.
“Why don’t you just thank Donald Trump?” Hannity added. “No Trump, no vaccine Joe. Stop taking credit for something you had nothing to do with.”
Watch the video here:
Critics, however, reminded Hannity of the ex-president’s overall disastrous response to the pandemic ― with him dismissing the threat of the virus, mocking people for wearing masks and holding packed campaign rallies. Trump ended up contracting COVID-19 and being hospitalized for three days.
