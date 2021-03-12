Sean Hannity on Thursday asked President Joe Biden to thank ex-President Donald Trump in a call. Twitter users collectively slammed the telephone down on the Fox News personality.

“He needs to pick up the phone, I suggest, just call Mar-a-Lago and bring unity to the country as he says he so desperately wants,” said Hannity, responding to Biden’s prime time address on the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden should thank Trump “because a few moments ago he tried to take credit for everything that Donald Trump did on COVID-19,” Hannity continued. “Three vaccines: thanks to Donald trump’s Operation Warp Speed.”

Hannity noted how the Trump administration fast-tracked the development of the vaccine and that the vaccination program was already up and running by the time Biden entered the White House.

“Why don’t you just thank Donald Trump?” Hannity added. “No Trump, no vaccine Joe. Stop taking credit for something you had nothing to do with.”

Watch the video here:

Critics, however, reminded Hannity of the ex-president’s overall disastrous response to the pandemic ― with him dismissing the threat of the virus, mocking people for wearing masks and holding packed campaign rallies. Trump ended up contracting COVID-19 and being hospitalized for three days.

Did Sean Hannity want Biden to call Trump to thank him for downplaying COVID, stigmatizing and politicizing masks, or pushing crack cures that don’t work? It was a little unclear. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 12, 2021

@seanhannity thank him for what? Ignoring Covid for a whole year? Not delivering the vaccine to anyone? Thinking masks are a joke? Spreading Covid in #superspreader events? Spouting the #BigLie over and over again? What???? https://t.co/ZZwqzHsaHk — paula (wear a mask) (@PaulaC222) March 12, 2021

That’s fair! How about:

“Thanks for the House, Senate, Presidency, and setting performance bars so low that I would look like a rockstar even if I wasn’t killing it!” pic.twitter.com/TFX2OQVKjB — Conveyed (@Conveyed10) March 12, 2021

As expected @seanhannity and @TuckerCarlson along with assorted GOP lawmakers lose it trying to rip apart the most compassionate, cogent speech seen out of the White House in years. https://t.co/lA1fkNYmjP — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) March 12, 2021

Hannity calls on Biden to call Trump and thank him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CL0MFY1knw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2021

In fairness, Hannity said exactly the same thing when Trump took credit for the great economy he inherited from Obama



(Narrator: No. He. Didn’t.) https://t.co/a5HZ8uVLES — Michael Pachter (@michaelpachter) March 12, 2021

True, he’d never be President without him — Frank Malfitano (@FrankMalfitano) March 12, 2021

For what? I mean, seriously 🤷‍♀️lol — Roberta 🌴🏄🏽‍♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) March 12, 2021

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham in the back of a funeral, heckling the eulogy. — Schooley (@Rschooley) March 12, 2021