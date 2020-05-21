Stephen Colbert is done with President Donald Trump seeing “the sunny side of his abject failure” in handling the coronavirus pandemic. (See the video above.)

“The Late Show” host on Wednesday took aim at the president for putting a positive spin on the fact that the United States, with 4% of the world’s population, leads the world in coronavirus cases. (It also leads in deaths.)

“When we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing,” Trump said during a White House meeting with his Cabinet. “I look at that as in a certain respect as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better ... I view it as a badge of honor. Really, it’s a badge of honor.”

Colbert had a different medal in mind:

“I believe that badge is called the Purple Heartless.”