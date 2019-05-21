Stephen Colbert Hits Mitch McConnell With Supreme Warning: 'Payback's A Mitch!'

Stephen Colbert appears to be enjoying the irony of the latest legal twist in a court case involving President Donald Trump.

Trump lost when he went to court to try to block a House committee from obtaining his financial records, and his attorney vowed to appeal to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ― the chief judge of which is Merrick Garland, as Colbert pointed out.

Then-President Barack Obama nominated Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016, but Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell, refused to hold a vote to confirm him. Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch for the high court after winning the 2016 election, and Garland returned to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Brace yourself, Senator McConnell,” Colbert warned Tuesday. “Because payback’s a Mitch.”

TONIGHT: Living proof that karma is real and it comes in the form of an old acquaintance from the Obama era. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/3JX8rXN1Qp — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 22, 2019