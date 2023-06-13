What's Hot

Trump Arraignment Live Updates: What To Expect From Court Appearance

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on 37 charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice.
Mollie Reilly

Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump will appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday to face criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Trump, who was also indicted by Manhattan’s district attorney earlier this year on felony charges related to hush money payments, is set to arrive for his arraignment at 3 p.m. ET.

Mollie Reilly

What To Expect Today

As HuffPost's Lydia O'Connor reported, Trump arrived in Miami on Monday and will report to Wilkie D. Ferguson Courthouse for his arraignment today.

Trump will appear before Judge Aileen Cannon and will be formally read the charges against him. He is expected to plead not guilty, although it's possible his plea will be entered another day.

And while plenty of members of the media and demonstrators are expected outside the courthouse, local reporters say it's unlikely the public will get a glimpse of the former president as he enters court.

Read more on what to expect as today's proceedings unfold:
Trump In 11th-Hour Scramble To Find Lawyer: Report

Trump spent his Monday evening scrambling to find a qualified lawyer to join his defense team in Florida — a familiar predicament for the former president, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Two of his lawyers, Jim Trusty and John Rowley, resigned Friday. They said the documents case being filed in Miami was the reason for their departure.

Disagreements over legal strategies have hindered Trump's search for a new member of the team, The Washington Post writes. Also, Trump is known as a difficult client.

Read more here.
Trump 2024 Rivals Look For Attack Angle On His Indictment

Some 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls are taking a noticeably less friendly tack than their party counterparts over Trump's historic indictment as early polling shows the slightest of openings, HuffPost's Kevin Robillard explains.
Debunking Trump's Presidential Records Act Defense

Trump claims the 1978 Presidential Records Act gives him a “right” to the top secret documents he took to his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left the White House in January 2021, which in turn were the subject of his indictment last week. His read of that law is at odds with just about everyone else’s, HuffPost's Jonathan Nicholson reports.
GOP Bending Over Backwards

The indictment against Trump, which became public on Friday, is full of wild details and allegations. However, many Republicans on Capitol Hill are brushing off the charges against the former president.

Read more from HuffPost's Igor Bobic:
How The 2024 Field Is Responding

Beyond Capitol Hill, many of Trump's rivals in the 2024 presidential race have accused the Department of Justice of acting politically.

Read more from HuffPost's Nina Golgowski:
