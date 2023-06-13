Trump Arraignment Live Updates: What To Expect From Court Appearance

Pinned

What To Expect Today

As HuffPost's Lydia O'Connor reported, Trump arrived in Miami on Monday and will report to Wilkie D. Ferguson Courthouse for his arraignment today.



Trump will appear before Judge Aileen Cannon and will be formally read the charges against him. He is expected to plead not guilty, although it's possible his plea will be entered another day.



And while plenty of members of the media and demonstrators are expected outside the courthouse, local reporters say it's unlikely the public will get a glimpse of the former president as he enters court.



Read more on what to expect as today's proceedings unfold: