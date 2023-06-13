Trump Arraignment Live Updates: What To Expect From Court Appearance

Former President Donald Trump will appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday to face criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.
Trump, who was also indicted by Manhattan’s district attorney earlier this year on felony charges related to hush money payments, is set to arrive for his arraignment at 3 p.m. ET.
Read live updates on the arraignment below:
Trump In 11th-Hour Scramble To Find Lawyer: Report
Trump spent his Monday evening scrambling to find a qualified lawyer to join his defense team in Florida — a familiar predicament for the former president, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Two of his lawyers, Jim Trusty and John Rowley, resigned Friday. They said the documents case being filed in Miami was the reason for their departure.
Disagreements over legal strategies have hindered Trump's search for a new member of the team, The Washington Post writes. Also, Trump is known as a difficult client.
Read more here.
Follow Along For Live Updates
We'll have live updates all day Tuesday as Trump heads to federal court in Miami. Check back for more.