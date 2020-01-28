President Donald Trump lambasted Fox News Tuesday for interviewing Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, tweeting “this will be the beginning of the end for Fox.”
Following Van Hollen’s appearance in a 10-minute segment on the Fox show “America’s Newsroom” co-hosted by Ed Henry and Sandra Smith, the president tweeted that the network was “really pathetic” for “trying to be so politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the no name Senator from Maryland.”
“He has been on forever playing up the Impeachment Hoax,” Trump continued.
Trump famously favors Fox News, whose personalities are reliable enthusiasts of his presidency. But he has increasingly ripped into the cable network when he thinks it has failed to support him or featured opponents.
Van Hollen gave his take on the explosive report that former White House national security adviser John Bolton has drafted a book that buttresses the Democratic impeachment case alleging Trump blocked Ukrainian military aid until the country announced an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden. Van Hollen said he believed the report would persuade senators to call witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial.
“I do, because it really becomes impossible for any senators who say they’re speaking the truth to not call John Bolton as a witness,” Van Hollen said in the interview. He added that “relevant fact witnesses” need to be called, because the point of a trial “is to get to the truth of what happened.”
The interview wasn’t pointedly anti-Trump, though Trump’s response suggests he felt it was.
Notably, Trump’s tweets mentioned Shep Smith, the former Fox News anchor whom the president had often targeted. Smith left the network in October.
Trump also lashed out at CNN and MSNBC as “fake news,” and called MSNBC by the nickname Fox News personality Sean Hannity uses: “MSDNC.”
