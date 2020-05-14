Bill Murray In A Bathtub Offers A Strong Argument For Wearing A Mask

Screen icon Bill Murray says he’s wearing a mask when he goes out, but most of the younger people he sees aren’t.

“Most young people do not wear masks at all,” he told Jimmy Kimmel during a remote appearance from his bathtub in South Carolina. “They don’t.”

Murray said some arguments simply don’t work, even in the middle of a deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“You could argue, ‘Oh you’re being socially irresponsible, you’re risking your life and the lives of others,’” he said. “Eh, maybe. Who cares?”

Then he offered up a better line of logic.

“You’re missing a real opportunity to say, ‘I’m on the side of law and order,’” he said. “If I weren’t on the side of law and order, wouldn’t I have walked in with my guns drawn?”

See more of Murray’s bathtub interview with Kimmel below: