Bill Murray In A Bathtub Offers A Strong Argument For Wearing A Mask

Screen icon Bill Murray says he’s wearing a mask when he goes out, but most of the younger people he sees aren’t.
“Most young people do not wear masks at all,” he told Jimmy Kimmel during a remote appearance from his bathtub in South Carolina. “They don’t.”
Murray said some arguments simply don’t work, even in the middle of a deadly coronavirus pandemic.
“You could argue, ‘Oh you’re being socially irresponsible, you’re risking your life and the lives of others,’” he said. “Eh, maybe. Who cares?”
Then he offered up a better line of logic.
“You’re missing a real opportunity to say, ‘I’m on the side of law and order,’” he said. “If I weren’t on the side of law and order, wouldn’t I have walked in with my guns drawn?”
Murray and Guy Fieri will hold a showdown over nachos on Friday on the Food Network’s Facebook page to raise money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which was started by Fieri.
See more of Murray’s bathtub interview with Kimmel below:
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.