CNN's Brianna Keilar Spits Fire At Fox News' Vaccine Skepticism: 'Propaganda TV'

CNN’s Brianna Keilar condemned Fox News on Monday for amplifying COVID-19 vaccine denialism in what she called a “disinformation experiment” for ratings that will cost American lives.

“Didn’t tell anyone. Didn’t signal to his supporters that it was okay even as the death toll climbed, skyrocketed,” Keilar said of Trump’s vaccination. “And on propaganda TV it was back to politics about something apolitical as if somehow the health and well-being of all Americans is a political issue.”

Why are many Republicans vaccine skeptics? @brikeilarcnn #rollsthetape



“Fox viewers are guinea pigs in a huge disinformation experiment conducted on humans, and Americans, whether they are Fox viewers or not, will pay for it with their health... or their lives." pic.twitter.com/E61VBnlBfD — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 15, 2021

Keilar said that during President Joe Biden’s address to Americans last Thursday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson “raised his eyebrows when Biden discussed the safety of the vaccine ― once again, reinforcing the skepticism of his audience.”

“Though, that was hardly the first time,” she added before showing examples of Carlson and his colleagues Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham sowing doubts about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Fox viewers are guinea pigs in a huge disinformation experiment conducted on humans,” Keilar said. “And Americans, whether they are Fox viewers or not, will pay for it with their health or their livelihoods or their lives because no price is too high for Fox to right its rating ship.”