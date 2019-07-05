Chris Evans Counters Trump’s Rally With A Stunning July 4th Message Of His Own

Actor Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America, shared an Independence Day reminder of what the holiday really celebrates: “courage in the face of tyranny.”

The message sent on Twitter didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name.

But it was posted hours before the president’s highly publicized ― and much criticized ― Fourth of July event at the Lincoln Memorial, and Evans warned of how future generations will look back on this period of history:

Happy 4th of July! A day that represents courage in the face of tyranny. Take a moment today to question how history will look back on this chapter. Time brings truth into focus. This period of fear, hate, lies and complicity will be studied by generations to come. 🇺🇸 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 4, 2019

Evans has been a frequent Trump critic, often using his Twitter feed to take the president to task on issues ranging from climate change to Russia... and has done it even after being warned by his advisers to lay off the politics.

“Look, I’m in a business where you’ve got to sell tickets,” he told Esquire in 2017. “But, my God, I would not be able to look at myself in the mirror if I felt strongly about something and didn’t speak up.”

And if that means some people won’t see his movies as a result?

“I’m OK with that,” he said.