The coronavirus continues to rage through President Donald Trump’s inner circle and high-level Republican politics.

Trump is hospitalized after testing positive for the virus. He and first lady Melania Trump received their results Friday after appearing at a slew of events this week, including a presidential debate, a fundraiser at his Bedminster resort and a White House Rose Garden ceremony to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Many people who attended these events, including top Republican senators, have also tested positive for the virus this week.

Trump is one of the more than 7.3 million Americans who have contracted the coronavirus since Chinese officials implemented the first coronavirus lockdown in the city of Wuhan in January. More than 208,000 Americans have died from the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.