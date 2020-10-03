The coronavirus continues to rage through President Donald Trump’s inner circle and high-level Republican politics.
Trump is hospitalized after testing positive for the virus. He and first lady Melania Trump received their results Friday after appearing at a slew of events this week, including a presidential debate, a fundraiser at his Bedminster resort and a White House Rose Garden ceremony to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Many people who attended these events, including top Republican senators, have also tested positive for the virus this week.
Trump is one of the more than 7.3 million Americans who have contracted the coronavirus since Chinese officials implemented the first coronavirus lockdown in the city of Wuhan in January. More than 208,000 Americans have died from the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
HuffPost reporters are tracking Trump’s progress and the outbreaks stemming from events at which he appeared in the last week.
Pences Test Negative Again — 10/3/20, 10:51 a.m. ET
White House officials said Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen both tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, according to Fox News.
Dr. Sean Conley will speak from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the president is currently hospitalized, to give an update on Trump’s condition at 11 a.m. ET.
Trump’s presidential campaign announced Friday afternoon that “all previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed.” Trump had already canceled a scheduled rally in Florida Friday night.
In addition, any events involving the president’s immediate family will also be “temporarily postponed,” and campaign events in general “will be considered on a case-by-case basis,” Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have both tested negative for the coronavirus, their physician said Friday.
