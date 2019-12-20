Here's Who Already Has Qualified For The Next Democratic Debate

The Democratic National Committee on Friday released the qualification criteria for participation in its next debate, and five candidates have already met the threshold.

The Jan. 14 debate in Iowa, hosted by CNN in partnership with The Des Moines Register, will feature any candidates who meet both a polling and a donation requirement. Former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) have already qualified.

The DNC laid out two ways to qualify for the polling minimums. Candidates must meet either the “Four-Poll Threshold” ― having at least 5% support in at least four polls, either national ones or ones in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada ― or the “Early State Polling Threshold” ― having at least 7% support in two of those single-state polls.

To meet the donor minimums, candidates must prove they have “donations from at least (1) 225,000 unique donors; and (2) a minimum of 1,000 unique donors per state in at least 20 U.S. states, U.S. territories, or the District of Columbia,” the DNC said.

The Iowa debate is the first of four in the early primary states. The next three in New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina will all take place in February.