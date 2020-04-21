‘Don’t Give Me That!’: Don Lemon Nails Biggest Hypocrisy Of Coronavirus Protests

Don Lemon called out the protesters who’ve been demonstrating against the stay-at-home orders in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection on Monday.

The CNN host said the protesters were “slapping the faces” of the health care workers, first responders and other essential employees who are risking their lives to help others.

“Who the hell do you think you are? What is wrong with people?” he asked, then attacked the biggest hypocrisy of all: a number of the demonstrators in various cities were armed.

Lemon called that a “threatening look” and said they could no longer criticize anyone for taking a knee during a peaceful protest at a sports event.

“Don’t give me that when you’re out there protesting with guns and saying ‘I want to get back to work, I want my liberty,’” he said.

If the protest was truly about liberty, the demonstrators should also defend anyone taking a knee.

“Don’t be a hypocrite,” Lemon said. “Stand up for those people as well.”

Encouraged by right-wing media, the protesters have repeated many of the talking points heard on Fox News as well as from sources such as talk radio host Rush Limbaugh. Many demonstrators wear the signature red caps of President Donald Trump’s campaign and carry signs and flags with Trump/Pence on them.

The president has refused to condemn the protests despite the fact that they violate the guidelines issued by his own administration, claiming the demonstrators “love our country.”

“They seem to be protesters that like me and respect this opinion, and my opinion is the same as just about all of the governors,” Trump said.

That was about as close as he came to criticizing the demonstrations.

However, he also said “some governors have gone too far” and tweeted bizarre “LIBERATE” messages at several states with protests that many interpreted as encouragement for the demonstrations.