Ken Starr may now be an integral part of Donald Trump’s defense team in his Senate impeachment trial over the Ukraine scandal.

But the president hasn’t always been so keen on the former independent counsel, who was at the center of the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton over the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Trump, in fact, called Starr “a lunatic” and “terrible” in a newly resurfaced interview from 1999 that CNN’s “Newsroom” aired on Friday.

“I think Ken Starr is a lunatic,” Trump told the “Today” show in the old footage.

“I really think that Ken Starr is a disaster,” the then-businessman added. “I hated the way the president handled it. It was a long and terrible process. I really think that Ken Starr was terrible.”

On MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” The New York Times Chief White House correspondent Peter Baker noted how “everybody used to be on different sides.”

“Remember, President Trump used to be a Democrat before he was a Republican, and then he was Reform Party,” he explained. “So, everybody has kind of flipped sides.”

