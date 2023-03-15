Donald Trump has claimed all of the celebrities, world leaders, politicians and royals whose private letters to him will be reprinted in his new book had at one point “kissed my ass.”

“I knew them all -– and every one of them kissed my ass, and now I only have half of them kissing my ass,” the former president told far-right Breitbart News in an article published this week.

Correspondence to Trump from the late Queen Elizabeth II, the late Princess Diana, Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, multiple former U.S. presidents, 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and others will feature in “Letters To Trump,” slated for release on April 25.

Following Trump’s visit as president to the United Kingdom in 2019, he claimed to have had “automatic chemistry” with the queen, boasting “there are those that say they have never seen the queen have a better time, a more animated time” than when with him.

Months after Princess Diana’s death in 1997, Trump insisted he “could have” had sex with her ― but only if she’d taken an HIV test first.

In the same Breitbart story, Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. suggested it was “amazing how quickly” the high profile figures’ “adoration” of his father “changed when he ran for office as a Republican.”

“‘Letters to Trump’ shows you exactly how they felt about him and how phony their newfound disdain truly is,” claimed the Trump scion, whose Winning Team Publishing company is behind the book.

But many of the letters were sent to Trump in the decades before the reality TV personality became infamously best known for spreading racist conspiracy theories about his predecessor, Barack Obama, and spewing divisive rhetoric.

In the book, a letter from chat show legend Oprah Winfrey says she was “weepy” from Trump’s circa-2000 comment about her being a possible White House running mate.

On Tuesday, Winfrey told CBS’ Gayle King that she “might have thought it back then” but “I’m not thinking it today.”