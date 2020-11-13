‘Selfish Monster' GOP Councilmember Vows To Defy COVID-19 Rules At Thanksgiving

A Republican New York City councilmember sparked anger on Twitter Thursday when he brazenly boasted that he would ignore coronavirus safety rules to host a large family gathering at Thanksgiving.

Joe Borelli — who serves Staten Island, a current COVID-19 hotspot — drew ire after he promised to flout a rule introduced Wednesday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that limits gatherings in private homes to 10 people.

“I’ll be having more than 10 ppl at my house on Thanksgiving. My address is public record. Some family will come from (gasp!) New Jersey,” Borelli wrote.

“Kids will see their grandparents, cousins will play in the yard, sis in law will bring strawberry rhubarb pie, & a turkey will be overcooked,” he added.

Borelli’s tweet came as the U.S. hit an all-time high for hospitalizations of the virus. Upwards of 240,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19 and it has sickened more than 8 million people nationwide.

Critics called Borelli “highly irresponsible” and a “selfish monster.”

“Honestly, don’t know what to say,” responded MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “We’re all human beings with people we love that we want to see. But increasingly the entire Republican Party has basically taken the side of the virus and are actively trying to spread it.”

C'mon man. This is highly irresponsible. You may have some legit gripes about the how but the universal message of everyone doing their part should be shared.



Even if this was a private family decision publicizing it is not helpful in any way — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) November 12, 2020

Honestly, don't know what to say. We're all human beings with people we love that we want to see. But increasingly the entire Republican Party has basically taken the side of the virus and are actively trying to spread it. https://t.co/eFvpm9vzHU — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 12, 2020

Three of my preschoolers have tested positive. I dropped birthday cake at another one of my students' homes- she lost her dad to COVID in April. It's one thing to act with reckless abandon; it's another thing to flaunt that behavior in your grieving city's face. Do better. — Jessie defund MY butt Losch🗽🇺🇾 (@JessieLosch) November 12, 2020

You go tough guy.

You stare that demon hoax down and have your party.



Let us know how it all works out.

Lets hope its worth the possible cost. — Al Prior (@AlrantAl) November 12, 2020

Promoting your own ignorance & selfishness on a social media platform is such a MAGA thing to do. — Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) November 13, 2020

Some of us love our family members and want to protect them and keep them healthy so they will be around for future Thanksgivings.



Others of us are just out for the short term gratification. — Rocky Mountain Views (@RockyMountViews) November 12, 2020

Superspreading to own the libs. — CJ Wojo 정 (@Tellythecairn) November 11, 2020

Will everyone be isolating for a week beforehand? Will they be getting rapid tests on Tuesday to ensure negative results? If so, sounds safe. Enjoy!



Or are you just doing a bit here to own the governor while encouraging your constituents to engage in bad public health behavior? — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) November 11, 2020

And as the ventilator tube

was slid down his throat;

his tearful family

saying goodbye on FaceTime;

he thought to himself

"Now THIS

will really own the libs."#Winning https://t.co/tnGtIbJUcX — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 12, 2020

33,000 are dead in this city from Covid. And here's a politician who rejects the minimal protection of keeping a holiday party small to avoid another outbreak @JoeBorelliNYC, you're heartless -- a selfish monster. But enjoy your stuffing. https://t.co/hOiFPOgcAp — Darinstrauss (@Darinstrauss) November 12, 2020

What's the opposite of virtue-signalling? https://t.co/AyCT7U8pVb — MB Fawcett (@maxfawcett) November 13, 2020

My almost-90-year-old dad is in the hospital and I can't be with him, can't hold his hand because of COVID protocols. But ... pie! — Claire Dederer (@ClaireDederer) November 13, 2020

Meanwhile, we're setting this up today at my hospital. pic.twitter.com/6KtstXQCeJ — TraumaEnvyRN (@alflannery) November 12, 2020

pour one out for everyone who's going to willfully risk their life on overcooked turkey https://t.co/v0L3AI9WML — A. Z. (Zoë) Madonna (@knitandlisten) November 12, 2020