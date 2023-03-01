What's Hot

Elizabeth Holmes Has 2nd Child As She Tries To Avoid Prison

Eli Lilly To Slash Some Insulin Prices, Expand Cost Cap For Insured Patients

Unsealed Search Warrant Reveals Items Seized From Idaho Murder Suspect's Family Home

Prince Harry's Favorite Action Movie Makes A Lot Of Sense

Stephen Colbert Has A Brutal One-Word Answer To Ron DeSantis’ Biggest Promise

The Umpires Left, So Pirates And Orioles Played On Without Them

'Daily Show' Guest Hasan Minhaj Has Filthiest Explanation For Tucker Carlson

Jimmy Fallon Jabs Ron DeSantis With Real Reason His Book Is A Bestseller

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Falls Short In Bid For Second Term

Rep. Lauren Boebert Gets Absolutely Schooled By Jamie Raskin Using Trump's Own Words

Iran Schoolgirls Allegedly Targeted With Poisonings To Stop Them From Going To School

Sen. Bernie Sanders Says He's Going To Subpoena Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz

EntertainmentFox NewsJimmy KimmelVladimir Putin

Jimmy Kimmel Answers Tucker Carlson's Insult With A Scathing New Supercut

Kimmel torches the "loathsome un-American Moscow mule" Tucker Carlson.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

|

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday fired back at Tucker Carlson after the Fox News host accused him of repeating “talking points from foreign governments” when the coronavirus pandemic first hit.

“If it weren’t so brazen, it would almost be funny coming from this loathsome un-American Moscow mule,” Kimmel said.

Then he played a supercut video of Carlson repeatedly toadying to Russian President Vladimir Putin and taking Russia’s side in the war against Ukraine.

“There he is, Putin’s favorite little nesting doll,” Kimmel said.

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community