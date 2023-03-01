Jimmy Kimmel Answers Tucker Carlson's Insult With A Scathing New Supercut

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday fired back at Tucker Carlson after the Fox News host accused him of repeating “talking points from foreign governments” when the coronavirus pandemic first hit.
“If it weren’t so brazen, it would almost be funny coming from this loathsome un-American Moscow mule,” Kimmel said.
Then he played a supercut video of Carlson repeatedly toadying to Russian President Vladimir Putin and taking Russia’s side in the war against Ukraine.
“There he is, Putin’s favorite little nesting doll,” Kimmel said.
See more in his Tuesday night monologue: