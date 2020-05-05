Ex-GOP Lawmaker Joe Walsh Issues Chilling Warning To Fox News Viewers

Joe Walsh, a former Republican member of the House of Representatives and a one-time favorite of the far-right tea party movement, has a chilling warning for Fox News viewers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
After sharing a clip of Fox News host Laura Ingraham dismissing efforts toward social distancing, Walsh warned that watching the network could get viewers killed:
The White House and public health officials have promoted social distancing as a means of limiting contact between people and therefore reducing the spread of the virus.
“Social distancing will be with us through the summer to really ensure that we protect one another as we move through these phases,” Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the leaders of the White House coronavirus task force, said over the weekend.
Walsh wasn’t alone in calling out Ingraham:
