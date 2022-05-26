Kim Kardashian Apologizes To Entire Family For Years Of Kanye Being Kanye

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pictured together in 2019. Robert Kamau via Getty Images

Dunking on the Kardashians is practically a shared national pastime at this point, but it lands a little differently when the digs are coming from inside the house.

But the reality TV star finally had enough on Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” issuing a blanket apology to her family for putting up with the rapper’s antics for all these years.

After someone at a family dinner alerts her that West is releasing a new song, Kardashian braces her mother and sisters for another news cycle, as she assumes the new track “means he’s talking mad shit about me.”

“I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family and that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry guys.’” Kardashian admits in an interview on the show.

And while she is, of course, in no way responsible for a grown man’s behavior, Kardashian acknowledged the impact of West’s words.

“All I can do is control how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he has always treated you guys,” she continues at the table. “I protected that for so long, but I said, ‘I will never let that happen to you guys again.’ For once in my life, I feel strong. I am not going to let anyone treat you guys a way or myself.”

The other KarJenners expressed their support, with Khloe questioning why West is “trashing the mother of their kids” and Kris affirming that Kim has “done nothing but be great to him.”

The momager went on to note the potential impact on the four children West shares with Kardashian ― North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

“When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us because one day your kids are going to read all of it and see all of it,” Jenner says. “That’s something that everybody has to be really aware of.”

Kim Kardashian arrives at Ristorante Puny in Portofino, Italy, on May 20. NINO via Getty Images

Kardashian, who divorced West in February 2021 after six years of marriage, previously expressed her frustration over what she believes is a double standard when it comes to how their relationship gets discussed in public.

“If I do something on a reality show, then it’s like, ‘How dare she talk about it.’ And then he can do a song, but so creative and expressive,” she remarked on last week’s episode. “It’s always, like, two different sides are being expressed two different ways. And one is respected and one is not.”

West appeared in multiple episodes of the family reality series during the first season, which takes place shortly after the former couple’s initial split.

But, as we know, the conflict between the two will only intensify in the coming months as they struggle to co-parent while Kardashian goes public with her new relationship with Davidson.

In February, West launched a string of troubling social media attacks against Davidson, and also posted what were alleged to be private text messages with Kardashian on Instagram.