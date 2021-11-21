Rittenhouse Attorney Calls GOP Efforts To Cash In On Client 'Disgusting'

A defense attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse blasted Republican lawmakers on Saturday for trying to “profit” from his client’s acquittal in the shooting deaths of two men, calling it “disgusting,” Business Insider reported.

“There’s a lot of people trying to profit on this, and I don’t think people should,” attorney Mark Richards told Insider.

“They’re raising money on it, and you have all these Republican congressmen saying come work for me,” he added. “They want to trade on his celebrity, and I think it’s disgusting.”

Richards also called Donald Trump Jr. “an idiot. I don’t have to expand on that because it speaks for itself,” he added.

Richards was responding to a since-deleted tweet from Trump Jr. Saturday announcing that a gun organization planned to award Rittenhouse an AR-15, and urged his followers to sign an accompanying a card “in support of Kyle.”

As for Republican lawmakers he attacked, a number of them crowed about Rittenhouse’s acquittal Friday in the fatal shootings of unarmed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber — and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, who had a handgun.

The confrontations occurred after the Rittenhouse, armed with an AR-15-style rifle, traveled last year from Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where protests had erupted following the police shooting of local Back resident Jacob Blake, which left him paralyzed.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) on Friday touted the teen’s acquittal, and urged others to “be armed and dangerous.”

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) polled followers on Twitter Friday if Rittenhouse should be granted the congressional Medal of Honor.

Both men, along with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), indicated they were going to offer Rittenhouse a position as a congressional intern. Gosar tweeted that he would “arm wrestle” Gaetz to “get dibs for Rittenhouse as an intern.”

Justice was served for #KyleRittenhouse and he is fully exonerated. As I said last year, obviously self-defense.



I will arm wrestle @mattgaetz to get dibs for Kyle as an intern. https://t.co/kon65IB1d9 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 19, 2021