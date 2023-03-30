Laura Ingraham Will Gobsmack You With This Denial Of Capitol Insurrection

Laura Ingraham on Wednesday pivoted from the Nashville mass shooting to downplaying the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot as “old ladies walking through the halls of Congress taking selfies.” (Watch the video below.)

The Fox News host mocked President Joe Biden’s plea for Congress to pass an assault weapons ban in the wake of the 19th school shooting this year. A shooter killed three children and three staffers at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday.

Ingraham segued to blaming Democrats and Black Lives Matter for “soft-on-crime” policies. She then showed an edited clip of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) appearing to say that the 1,000-plus arrests from the pro-Donald Trump riot may have affected Washington, D.C., crime statistics.

“Democrats believe that old ladies walking through the halls of Congress taking selfies are a bigger threat than murderers and repeat violent offenders,” Ingraham said. “Americans deserve the straight facts, not hidden agendas.”

This would be the same Laura Ingraham who reportedly texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 violence to urge action from lame-duck Trump. “Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.” Her plea reportedly was not the only one from a prominent Fox News host that day.

The conservative channel’s on-air denial of Jan. 6 has steamed forward more than two years later. Earlier in March, host Tucker Carlson showed cherry-picked security video clips of the insurrectionist mob’s mundane moments and likened it to a tourist visit.

