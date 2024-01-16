Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Monday once again attempted to honor the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.
But once again the extremist lawmaker was slammed for hypocrisy on X, formerly Twitter, just like she was in 2023 and in 2022, and like many Republicans have been previously for doing the same.
Boebert wrote on the platform, “Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream that we would all be equal in America. Equity had no part of that dream. It was about equality. Let’s end the woke movement in America in honor of MLK Jr.”
In 2023, Boebert posted, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. On this day, we remember his incredible legacy and contributions to this great nation.”
And in 2022, Boebert told followers, “Today, we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. His work to make this country a more perfect union lives on.”
Boebert’s latest honoring of MLK Day did not sit well with critics.
Many, many other Donald Trump-adoring Republicans ― from Donald Trump Jr. and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) ― have been slammed for previously doing so too.