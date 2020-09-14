Trump Instigates 'Lock Him Up' Chant For Obama At Rally

President Donald Trump incited the crowd at his rally in Nevada Sunday to chant “lock him up” about former President Barack Obama.

Trump repeated his evidence-free claim during his speech in Henderson that Obama “got caught spying on my campaign.” He added: “We have him cold. Now let’s see what happens.”

Trump then hesitated, looked into the crowd and pointed.

In an instant they were chanting “lock him up” — a new riff on Trump’s 2016 election refrain, when he and his fans chanted “lock her up,” referring to Hillary Clinton.

Trump claimed Clinton should have been imprisoned for using a personal email server while she was secretary of state. His daughter, White House adviser Ivanka Trump, has used her personal email account for government business hundreds of times. First lady Melania Trump also reportedly used private email for government business.

The President says President Obama got caught spying on his campaign and the crowd chants lock him up? pic.twitter.com/mDYAWBO0n2 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 14, 2020

As for Obama, the Justice Department’s own inspector general told the Senate late last year that neither the former president nor former Vice President Joe Biden had any involvement in the decision to launch an investigation into possible collusion by the Trump campaign into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump and his company are under investigation in New York for possible financial fraud, the Manhattan district attorney has said.

