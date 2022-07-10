Trump Is 'Terrified' His White House Counsel Is Cooperating With Jan. 6 Panel: Mary Trump

When Meadows replied that Trump believes “Mike deserves it,” Hutchinson testified, Cipollone replied: “This is f-ing crazy.”

Mary Trump believes “the motivating factor” behind any decision by her uncle to run for the presidency in 2024 would be an attempt to dodge prosecution for a lengthening list of potential criminal charges against him.

In the past “Donald has used two methods” to escape accountability, she said. “He’s run out the clock, or he’s outspent his opponents. That shouldn’t be allowed here. On top of those two things to use as an excuse that he’s running for office again? I think that [would] answer the question: ‘Is anybody above the law?’”

Not to indict or prosecute her uncle “would be an insult to the rule of law,” she added.