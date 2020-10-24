Vice President's Chief Of Staff Tests Positive In Second Pence Aide COVID-19 Case

Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, has tested positive for COVID-19, Pence’s office announced Saturday. It’s a second close contact of the vice president to test positive in days.

Pence’s senior political adviser Marty Obst also tested positive earlier this week, CNN reported.

Short has begun quarantine and is “assisting in the contact tracing process,” according to Pence’s office.

Both the vice president and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for the coronavirus Saturday, according to the vice president’s spokesman Devin O’Malley.

Even though Short is considered a close contact of Pence, “in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the vice president will maintain his schedule in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for essential personnel,” said Pence’s office.

