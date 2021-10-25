A shocking new report suggests that various Republican members of Congress were actively involved in organizing the Jan. 6 rallies in Washington, D.C., that culminated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

Gosar, however, stuck out to the unidentified organizers because he reportedly encouraged them to plan the election result protests by suggesting Trump would offer a “blanket pardon” to participants.

“Our impression was that it was a done deal, that he’d spoken to the president about it in the Oval … in a meeting about pardons and that our names came up,” one organizer told the magazine. “They were working on submitting the paperwork and getting members of the House Freedom Caucus to sign on as a show of support.”

One of the sources said Gosar told them at one point: “I was just going over the list of pardons and we just wanted to tell you guys how much we appreciate all the hard work you’ve been doing,” according to Rolling Stone.

HuffPost reached out to Gosar’s office about the report, but no one immediately responded. Rolling Stone said it had obtained documents showing that both of its unnamed sources were in contact with Gosar and Boebert on Jan. 6.

Advertisement

As a result of Rolling Stone’s story, many Twitter users were reminded of this tweet Gosar posted on Jan. 6 that tagged Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander.