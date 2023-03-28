What's Hot

Woman Interrupts Fox News Broadcast With Passionate Call For Gun Control

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Blasts Trump For 'Absolutely Awful' Rally Move

Trump Cooks Up Weakest Excuses Ever For Social Media Threats Against DA Alvin Bragg

Chris Christie Warns: 'It's Not Gonna End Nicely' For Trump

Stephen Colbert Nails Trump For 'The 2 Biggest Lies He's Ever Told'

Monica Lewinsky, Celebs On Twitter Torch Elon Musk Over Blue Check Pay Plan

Wisconsin School Won't Allow Students To Perform Miley Cyrus And Dolly Parton's Song

National Enquirer’s Former Publisher Testified For The Second Time In Trump Hush Money Investigation: Reports

Rick Scott Suggests 'Automatic Death Penalty' For School Shooters

Bella Ramsey Says Her Appearance Was Criticized In One Of Her ‘Very First’ Auditions

3 Children, 3 Adults Killed In Shooting At Nashville Private School

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

PoliticsTransgenderdonald trump jrMarjorie Taylor Greene

Right-Wingers Use Nashville School Shooting To Push Anti-Trans Rhetoric

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr. and others used the mass shooting to rail against health care for trans people.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Right-wingers seized on the mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday to push anti-trans rhetoric after authorities said the shooter, who was shot dead by police after killing three students and three adults, was transgender.

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) attacked transgender health care, asking on her congressional Twitter account: “How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking?”

“Everyone can stop blaming guns now,” the extremist lawmaker added.

On her personal account, Greene — no stranger to pushing anti-trans talking points — wrote: “The female Nashville shooter identified as a man. So shouldn’t we just blame white men again?”

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, suggested that “rather than talking about guns we should be talking about lunatics pushing their gender affirming bullshit on our kids?”

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) said that “if early reports are accurate that a trans shooter targeted a Christian school, there needs to be a lot of soul searching on the extreme left.”

“Giving in to these ideas isn’t compassion, it’s dangerous,” the first-year lawmaker added.

In a second post, Vance pushed the “thoughts and prayers” line that is a favorite response of pro-gun conservatives to mass shootings.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the right-wing youth group Turning Point USA, suggested that “instead of banning ‘assault rifles’ we should ban gender affirming care for kids.”

And Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren and former Trump White House aide Sebastian Gorka suggested the media would “bury” news about the shooter’s gender identity.

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community