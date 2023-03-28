Right-Wingers Use Nashville School Shooting To Push Anti-Trans Rhetoric

Right-wingers seized on the mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday to push anti-trans rhetoric after authorities said the shooter, who was shot dead by police after killing three students and three adults, was transgender.

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) attacked transgender health care, asking on her congressional Twitter account: “How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking?”

Advertisement

“Everyone can stop blaming guns now,” the extremist lawmaker added.

How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking?



Everyone can stop blaming guns now. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 27, 2023

On her personal account, Greene — no stranger to pushing anti-trans talking points — wrote: “The female Nashville shooter identified as a man. So shouldn’t we just blame white men again?”

The female Nashville shooter identifies as a man.



So shouldn’t we just blame white men again? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 27, 2023

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, suggested that “rather than talking about guns we should be talking about lunatics pushing their gender affirming bullshit on our kids?”

Advertisement

Given the incredible rise of trans/non-binary mass shooters in the last few years… by far the largest group committing as a percentage of population… maybe, rather than talking about guns we should be talking about lunatics pushing their gender affirming bullshit on our kids? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 28, 2023

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) said that “if early reports are accurate that a trans shooter targeted a Christian school, there needs to be a lot of soul searching on the extreme left.”

“Giving in to these ideas isn’t compassion, it’s dangerous,” the first-year lawmaker added.

We're still learning about the horrific shooting in Nashville. But if early reports are accurate that a trans shooter targeted a Christian school, there needs to be a lot of soul searching on the extreme left. Giving in to these ideas isn't compassion, it's dangerous. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) March 27, 2023

In a second post, Vance pushed the “thoughts and prayers” line that is a favorite response of pro-gun conservatives to mass shootings.

In the meantime, say a prayer for every kid who lost their life and every parent mourning a child. Christ have mercy. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) March 27, 2023

Advertisement

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the right-wing youth group Turning Point USA, suggested that “instead of banning ‘assault rifles’ we should ban gender affirming care for kids.”

Instead of banning "assault rifles" we should ban gender affirming care for kids. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 27, 2023

And Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren and former Trump White House aide Sebastian Gorka suggested the media would “bury” news about the shooter’s gender identity.

If a trans did indeed commit this massacre in Nashville, the story will soon disappear and the media will be back to hunting Trump. I hope I’m wrong but this has been the song and dance every time a tragedy isn’t politically convenient for the Left. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 27, 2023

Now we know the Nashville shooter was “Trans,” will the media bury the story? — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 28, 2023