Right-Wingers Use Nashville School Shooting To Push Anti-Trans Rhetoric

Right-wingers seized on the mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday to push anti-trans rhetoric after authorities said the shooter, who was shot dead by police after killing three students and three adults, was transgender.
Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) attacked transgender health care, asking on her congressional Twitter account: “How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking?”
“Everyone can stop blaming guns now,” the extremist lawmaker added.
On her personal account, Greene — no stranger to pushing anti-trans talking points — wrote: “The female Nashville shooter identified as a man. So shouldn’t we just blame white men again?”
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, suggested that “rather than talking about guns we should be talking about lunatics pushing their gender affirming bullshit on our kids?”
Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) said that “if early reports are accurate that a trans shooter targeted a Christian school, there needs to be a lot of soul searching on the extreme left.”
“Giving in to these ideas isn’t compassion, it’s dangerous,” the first-year lawmaker added.
In a second post, Vance pushed the “thoughts and prayers” line that is a favorite response of pro-gun conservatives to mass shootings.
Charlie Kirk, the founder of the right-wing youth group Turning Point USA, suggested that “instead of banning ‘assault rifles’ we should ban gender affirming care for kids.”
And Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren and former Trump White House aide Sebastian Gorka suggested the media would “bury” news about the shooter’s gender identity.