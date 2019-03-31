'If You Shoot At The Devil You Best Not Miss,' Alec Baldwin's Trump Warns On 'SNL'

And now, Robert Mueller finishes his report, William Barr summarizes the report, and Donald Trump tweets his reaction to the summary. #SNL pic.twitter.com/bcJzpIwwio

“Saturday Night Live” hilariously skewered Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr’s sanitized takes on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report in a clever three-way recounting of extremely different conclusions.

Robert De Niro, in another dead-on impersonation of a serious Mueller in the cold open, noted that he didn’t come to a definitive conclusion on obstruction of justice, referred to “questionable incidents” concerning collusion, pointed out that 34 people were indicted in the course of his probe — and emphasized that other investigations are ongoing.

Trump is “clean as a whistle,” Aidy Bryant’s Barr “translated.” “No collusion, no diggity.“

Alec Baldwin’s Trump gushed: “Free at last, free at last. Russia, if you’re watching, go to bed; Daddy won.”

De Niro: “I am submitting these 380 pages.”

Bryant: “I’m writing almost four pages.”

Baldwin: “I am reading zero pages. But Sean Hannity has read it and he’s so excited, he texted me an eggplant.”

“Trump” promised that “pardons are already in the mail.” He declared that all words in “Mueller’s” report will be blacked out except for the words “no” and “collusion.”

Getting serious, he warned: “If you shoot at the devil, you’d better not miss.”

That’s when Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani pops up. “I guess I was a legal genius the whole time,” McKinnon coos.