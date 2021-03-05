Trevor Noah Burns Fox News For Its Outrage Over Biden's Use Of 'Neanderthal'

Trevor Noah jokingly insulted President Joe Biden in his “Worst President In History” segment on “The Daily Show” Thursday. But the host saved his true comic venom for Fox News and Republicans. (Watch the video below.)

Noah showed a montage of Fox News personalities, including Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, decrying Biden’s “dismissive” use of “Neanderthal” to describe states lifting mask mandates in defiance of health experts as the coronavirus pandemic continues raging.

“The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking,” the president said after the GOP Texas governor lifted COVID-19 safety precautions.

“Not only did Joe Biden call Republicans the N-word, but he forced them to acknowledge evolution,” Noah cracked. “That is the worst thing you can do to a Republican.”