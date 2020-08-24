Critics Stumped RNC Lists 'Honorable' Ivanka Trump — And Omits Title For Her Siblings

Critics piled on Sunday after US President Donald Trump’s daughter was given the confounding title “The Honorable” Ivanka Trump among the list of speakers at the Republican National Convention issued Sunday.

Her siblings, who are also speaking — Donald Trump Jr., and Eric and Tiffany Trump, the president’s 26-year-old daughter with his second wife, Marla Maples — weren’t given the same courtesy title in the convention schedule.

Such a title is usually reserved for judges and high-ranking officials like presidents and governors — and federal appointees confirmed by the US Senate. Ivanka Trump is a real estate owner and former clothing manufacturer who was named a White House adviser with no political experience by her father.

Critics on Twitter pointed out that Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. were all ordered to undergo mandatory charity finance “training” as part of a court settlement following misuse of Trump Foundation funds — a less than honorable deed.

The speaker lineup is chockablock with Trumps — and their significant others. Fox News on Saturday listed six Trumps among 12 “key speakers” planned for the convention, including the president, first lady Melania Trump, and the Trump siblings.

Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Trump; Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and White House Adviser Jared Kushner, husband of the first daughter, are also scheduled to speak. Also, in a precedent-setting move, the president plans to speak each night of the convention.

Before fully absorbing the news of the glut of Trumps on the RNC roster, critics were still struggling to get past the idea of “The Honorable Ivanka Trump.”

FUN FACT: Putting the words "The Honorable" in front of people like Ivanka trump, Kellyanne Conway, and Mike Pompeo does not make them any LESS dishonorable.



Because having the title "President" for 3.5 years hasn't made trump any more presidential. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 23, 2020

Why is Ivanka “The Honorable Ivanka Trump” while Tiffany is just “Tiffany Trump”? https://t.co/kZXtI1yHCw — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 23, 2020

Aside from not having an honorable bone in their bodies, Ivanka Trump and Kellyanne Conway are not federal judges, nor are they confirmed by the Senate, which would grant them such a distinction. This is just gold-plated tackiness for a base too stupid to know any different. — The Honorable Jonathan Goldman (@akjakalope) August 23, 2020

“... appointed by the President and individually confirmed by the Senate”https://t.co/y5gf9R0M8A pic.twitter.com/JBq0jlfos4 — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) August 23, 2020

Uh...



This is it?



I have questions.



1) Why do Ivanka and Kellyanne Conway "the honorable" in front of their names? Is that a joke?



2) Where are Diamond and Silk?

3) Where's Tulsi Gabbard?

4) Where's the Grim Reaper? pic.twitter.com/g4fOHOOXOS — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 23, 2020

Conventions get to make up titles like "Honorable"? I have a few to pitch:



Abhorrent Bigot of Zero Intellect Mike Pence

Dumbest One Which Isn't Saying Much Eric Trump

Exotic Animal Murderer Don Jr

Plagiarist Garden Butcher Melania Trump

Princess Sweatshop Barbie Ivanka Trump — The Honorable Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 23, 2020

They killed the meaning of "honorable", too. #ETTD — Tzippy Shmilovitz 🤦‍♀️ (@Tzipshmil) August 23, 2020

Maybe the White House uses the title Honorable for those who've committed Hatch Act violations in th3 service of Trump? — emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 23, 2020

“The Honorable” Ivanka Trump? Wtf? She is not elected and was not confirmed to any position. She has not been knighted or won any decorations or been recognized for her valor. The Honorable? Gimme a break. https://t.co/TV1JA47Nqo — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 23, 2020

I guess anyone can affix "The Honorable" to their name now. pic.twitter.com/qNjo4dTmVt — Jake McIntyre (@jakemcintyre) August 23, 2020