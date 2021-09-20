Telling People To Get Vaccinated Is Leftist Plot Against Trump Voters, Breitbart Claims

A conservative columnist cited recent headlines involving Howard Stern to argue that the radio host was working in tandem with President Joe Biden and other Democrats to trick Republicans into dying of COVID-19.

In a Sept. 10 article published on Breitbart, John Nolte name-checked Stern and Biden ― as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Dr. Anthony Fauci ― as among those who are “deliberately looking to manipulate Trump supporters into not getting vaccinated.”

“If I wanted to use reverse psychology to convince people not to get a life-saving vaccination, I would do exactly what Stern and the left are doing,” Nolte wrote. “I would bully and taunt and mock and ridicule you for not getting vaccinated, knowing the human response would be, ‘Hey, fuck you, I’m never getting vaccinated!’ And why is that a perfectly human response? Because no one ever wants to feel like they are being bullied or ridiculed or mocked or pushed into doing anything.”

Interestingly, Nolte’s article began making waves Monday on Twitter after being excerpted by the news website Mediaite. The piece was initially published days after Stern criticized those who are refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

You know how you can TRULY own this libs?



By getting vaccinated. https://t.co/EK1UnWYHYO — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 20, 2021

“When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated? Fuck ’em. Fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live,” Stern said on the Sept. 7 episode of his SiriusXM show on Tuesday, according to clips posted online. “I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures.”

“Go fuck yourself,” he added. “You had the cure and you wouldn’t take it.”

Those sentiments were later echoed by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who was also referenced in Nolte’s piece.

“That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me,” Kimmel said on the Sept. 7 episode of his show. “Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.”

Interestingly, Nolte ― who has indicated on social media that he is vaccinated ― makes a strong argument for getting the vaccine by implying it actually goes against Democrats’ wishes.

“Forget cases, forget mandates, forget masks, and Howard Stern,” he wrote. “When you learn that almost everyone dying is unvaccinated, that’s a come to Jesus moment.”