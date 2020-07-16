Chris Cuomo Drops S-Bomb On Live TV Over Trump Goya Plug: ‘Are You Kidding Me?’

Chris Cuomo called out President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump on Wednesday for promoting Goya amid coronavirus outbreaks around the nation.
“You tell me how a president in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bullshit,” the CNN host said. “Are you kidding me?”
Both Trumps released photos of themselves posing with Goya products after the company’s head praised the president last week, leading to calls for a boycott from critics. Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, posed with a can of beans; the president did his “thumbs up” gesture in the Oval Office as an array of Goya products covered the Resolute Desk.
“On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they’re selling beans,” Cuomo said. “Are you kidding me? Seriously? Seriously? This is not left and right. This is reasonable, my brothers and sisters.”
Cuomo also called out the White House for its “thug tactics” as those close to the president have repeatedly attacked infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, over the past several days. Trump tried to distance himself from the attacks on Wednesday, claiming he gets along well with Fauci. The White House also claimed that an essay by Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro didn’t go through normal clearance processes.
But Cuomo didn’t buy it.
“It’s time for the president to man up,” Cuomo said. “You know you had your boys doing your dirty work. It’s always the same.”
And if Navarro had “gone rogue” with the essay, Cuomo said, what’s the White House going to do about it?
See his full monologue below:
