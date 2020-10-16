Bestselling author Don Winslow’s latest viral video calls out President Donald Trump over his yearslong racist rhetoric and contempt for Black women.
In the 88-second spot shared Friday on YouTube, the narrator begins by noting Trump’s “long history of racism” before pointing out that the president “especially hates Black women.”
The ad includes clips of Trump verbally attacking and insulting Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) as well as journalists Abby Phillip, Yamiche Alcindor and April Ryan, showing that the accusation is “not hyperbole,” the voiceover says.
Elsewhere, the video shows part of an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo where Trump calls Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) a “monster” who had been “destroyed” by Vice President Mike Pence in last week’s debate.
The president’s verbal attacks on women were similarly the focus of a video released Friday by The Lincoln Project, the group of disaffected Republicans who are working to defeat Trump this November.
The videos combined have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media. But as commentators have noted, it remains unclear whether viral attack ads convince swing voters on Election Day.
