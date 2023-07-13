Jim Jordan Stammers And Babbles During Awkward Fox News Interview

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) suffered either a technical hiccup or a brain fart on live TV as he spoke to Sean Hannity on Fox News on Wednesday.

Jordan and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) spoke with Hannity about hearings earlier in the day with FBI Director Christopher Wray, who is the latest target of right-wing rage due to the criminal case against Donald Trump.

When the conversation turned to Hunter Biden, Jordan seemed to lose all train of thought.

“That’s exactly what happened with, yuh, with the decision, the, the, uh, when it came to the uh, the decision with uh, Mr. uh,” Jordan said, then reset himself.

“I’m drew a blank there, Sean, I apologize,” Jordan offered. “I got a huge echo in my ear, I can’t even hear.”

Hannity typically plays up even the slightest verbal stumbles by President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris as a cause for national embarrassment, and did so on his show on Wednesday.

But he was a lot more forgiving of Jordan.

“Sorry about that,” Hannity said.

if Joe Biden did this during a live interview Fox would spent nights yelling about how he's in cognitive decline pic.twitter.com/BVfYxgCpoP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 13, 2023

Jordan’s critics piled on:

Jim Jordan’s 15+ years on our dime summed up in one clip. https://t.co/dXyYllvCmn — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) July 13, 2023

You ok Gym? You seem confused. Misplaced your whistleblower again? https://t.co/VFrIU5uobA — Grey Stafford (@ZOOmility) July 13, 2023

Jim Jordan has literally been repeating the exact same speech every night for 2.5 years. How can he possibly not remember it? https://t.co/dXyYllvCmn — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) July 13, 2023

What’s going on with Jim Jordan? https://t.co/5WYAELYhmL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 13, 2023

Maybe the question was about sex abuse in college wrestling? https://t.co/VzwcEVXOpL — Shai Franklin (@shaifranklin) July 13, 2023