Kimmel mocked Don Jr., who he described as the “greasy little son,” for a recent appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show in which he griped about a photo of the Bidens golfing with Devon Archer. Archer is a business partner of Hunter Biden, serving with him on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, and a photo of him with the Bidens has become a talking point in right-wing circles.

“As we all know, photographs of people together means they’re criminals together, right?” Kimmel said. “Like, well, this innocent photo of someone having dinner with the Giuliani goons that got arrested last week.”

Kimmel then shared an image of Don Jr. at a dinner with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, associates of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is now an attorney to the president. Parnas and Fruman were arrested last week and indicted on federal charges for alleged campaign finance violations.

“There they are,” Kimmel said as the image appeared on the screen. “The four Moscow-teers.”

See his full monologue above.