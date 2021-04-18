John Cornyn Says He Doesn't Think Biden Is Mentally Unfit; He Was Just Quoting An Article

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) doesn’t really believe that President Joe Biden is mentally unfit, as he indicated in a recent tweet. He was simply lifting a quote from elsewhere, he explained Sunday.

Cornyn ’fessed up when he was challenged on the tweet by Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday.

Wallace asked: “Is that helpful to be sending out a tweet questioning President Biden’s mental faculties?”

That’s when Cornyn said the thoughts in his tweet weren’t actually his. He had lifted the comments from an article in Politico — without any quote marks or attribution. Then he tacked on his insinuating question.

In Cornyn’s actual words: “Well, Chris, thank you for the question, because I think there’s been a lot of confusion in the Twitterverse about that. That actually was a quote from a Politico story that I pasted into a tweet and then I simply asked a question.” (Check out the video above.)

Wallace pressed again: “Do you have questions as to whether Joe Biden is really in charge and whether, frankly, he’s up to the job?”

Cornyn again furiously backpedaled: “That tweet was not meant to suggest anything about the president’s competency — physical or mental. I know some people have suggested that, [and that] certainly wasn’t my intention. I simply tried to reconcile the rhetoric with the reality. And we need the reality to match the rhetoric, and it’s not matching right now.”

So, never mind.

Washington Post political reporter Aaron Blake last week slammed Cornyn’s “ugly bit of innuendo” in the tweet as more sinister than clueless. Blake argued that it’s part of a stealth narrative Republicans are pushing that Biden is somehow being manipulated by imagined nefarious actors, such as Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and the first woman of color to hold that position.

Critics on Twitter, however, found Cornyn more addled than sinister.

Walk ‘er back, “Senator Crony.”



Chris Wallace Grills Cornyn For Suggesting Biden Not In Charge | Crooks and Liars https://t.co/O82mVu9kNn — Ro “Former Bajoran” Laren 2021 (@GinnyRED57) April 18, 2021

Don't read my actual words, says Sen. Cornyn https://t.co/BB2htwgVbf — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) April 18, 2021

John Cornyn tells Mike Wallace that his tweet questioning whether Biden is in charge was not meant to question his competency but Cornyn meant to rile up his racist base implying a woman of color is in charge. #FoxNewsSunday — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) April 18, 2021

@JohnCornyn on Sunday insisted that he did not mean to disrespect President Joe Biden when he suggested that someone else is in charge of the federal government. https://t.co/6ZKbAZDMJd — Nasty Women News (@ProgressiveAnn) April 18, 2021

I'm glad Chris Wallace held John Cornyn accountable for this tweet. The poor clown was caught unawares and quickly backed down. https://t.co/aycxmTeNsQ — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) April 18, 2021