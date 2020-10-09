POLITICS

Mike Pence’s Debate Fly Gets The 'Photoshop Battle' It Deserves

Redditors bugged out over the amusing scene from the vice presidential debate.

There are plenty of flies on Mike Pence in this “Photoshop Battle” that broke out over the insect that parked itself on the vice president’s head during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

Redditors have ever since been mockingly recreating﻿ the scene that inevitably became a meme on social media and even sparked calls for “The Fly” star Jeff Goldblum to play the animal on “Saturday Night Live.”

Check out some of the buzziest responses below:

fly interupts mike pence
Annoying fly
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
mike pence flies making love
The Fly
an annoying pest
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump 2020 Election Mike Pence Presidential Debates Jeff Goldblum