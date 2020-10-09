Mike Pence’s Debate Fly Gets The 'Photoshop Battle' It Deserves

There are plenty of flies on Mike Pence in this “Photoshop Battle” that broke out over the insect that parked itself on the vice president’s head during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.
Redditors have ever since been mockingly recreating the scene that inevitably became a meme on social media and even sparked calls for “The Fly” star Jeff Goldblum to play the animal on “Saturday Night Live.”
Check out some of the buzziest responses below:
