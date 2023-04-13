ShoppingStyledresses

14 Spring Dresses Under $100 That Belong In Your Wardrobe

From cute florals to vibrant solid colors, these dresses are sure to become your favorite springtime attire.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

If warmer temperatures have activated your shop-dar and you find yourself adding spring dresses to your online shopping cart willy-nilly, you might be troubled to find the total adding up. However, thanks to the list of under-$100 spring dresses ahead, you can still have the frock your heart desires with some money left over for a vacation during which you can wear it.

Though the best affordable spring dresses often reflect the botanical abundance of the season, with every possible floral style you can think of, you can always opt for a dress in a vivid solid color or an equally chic geometric pattern, if flower prints aren’t your thing.

Below, we found 14 seriously stylish and reasonably-priced spring dresses you’ll want to wear all season long (and beyond) for under $100.

1
Target
A tiered wrap dress
This vibrant dress features a true wrap style, side tie and full elastic waistband. You'll want to twirl around all day in this springtime essential thanks to the double-layered ruffle hemline. It comes in blue floral, black polka dot, red and beige stripes in sizes XS-4X.
$40 at Target
2
Quince
A linen button-front dress (with pockets!)
Even though it's popularly known for its affordable cashmere sweaters, Quince's other apparel options are worth looking into, including this linen dress that has built-in pockets to store your phone or keys. The dress is made from made from 100% sustainable European flax, which is both breathable and naturally heat-regulating. It comes in beige, black, olive green, burnt orange and white in sizes XS-XL.
$49.90 at Quince
3
H&M
An off-the-shoulder crêpe dress
This partly lined airy dress features an allover floral print and off the shoulder style, accented with puff sleeves. It comes in sizes XS-XXL.
$39.99 at H&M
4
Old Navy
A tie-back maxi slip dress
Whether you're heading to brunch or the park or running errands, this flowy maxi dress is the perfect springtime attire. It features an adjustable tie-back and comes in multiple colors, including pink, blue, mustard yellow, black, pink floral and brown. Sizes range from XS-4X, with regular, tall and petite options also available.
$24 at Old Navy
5
Amazon
A floral maxi dress that comes in 36 colors
This lightweight dress is sure to keep you cool and stylish during spring and summer. It has a ruffled hemline and a side tie. It comes in 36 colors, including green, black, blue, pink, tan and red, and sizes S-XXL.
$45.99 at Amazon
6
Nordstrom
A smocked tie-strap midi dress
This casual dress features a smocked bodice and tie shoulder straps. It's ideal for everyday wear and even outdoor weddings when paired with a cute, yet comfortable heel. It comes in blue, pink, yellow and black in sizes XXS-XXL.
$69 at Nordstrom
7
Everlane
An oversized shirtdress
Keep it casual with this oversized button-front shirtdress that comes in navy, black and white. It's made of 100% cotton and has a high-low hemline so you can show off your favorite kicks. Sizes range from XXS-XL.
$98 at Everlane
8
Mango
A button-front linen-blend dress
Made of a soft linen blend, this button-front dress comes in solid colors red, green and beige and a neutral floral style. It falls right below the knee and is available in sizes 0-20.
$69.99 at Mango
9
Torrid
A floral tiered midi dress
With a medium stretch, pockets (!) and a sleeveless design, this floral dress is perfect for your next park picnic. It also comes in a vivid yellow color. Sizes range from M-6X.
$79.90 at Torrid
10
Uniqlo
A short sleeve floral flare dress
This spring must-have features a fit-and-flare cut and a V-neckline to keep you cool in warmer temps. It comes in red, blue and black in sizes XXS-XL.
$59.90 at Uniqlo
11
Eloquii
A tie-front mini dress
This flounce-style dress can be dressed up or down for daytime and nighttime wear. It has a mini length and a tie-front. It comes in chartreuse and a rainbow block print in sizes 14-28.
$99.95 at Eloquii
12
Target
An off-the-shoulder puff-sleeve dress
Available in purple and cream plaid, this off-the-shoulder maxi dress is made of lightweight fabric to keep you cool. It also has a hidden pocket for small valuables. The dress comes in sizes XS-4X.
$38 at Target
13
Target
A green floral sleeveless dress
Featuring a corset-style waist and sweetheart neckline, this midi dress will easily become one of your most-worn clothing pieces this spring. It's made of 100% breathable cotton and has functional side pockets. It also comes in black. Sizes range from XS-4X.
$38 at Target
14
ASOS
A tie-front floral dress
Designed with a plunge neckline and tie-front detail, this flowery dress is perfect for spring outings. It has a midi length and comes in sizes 0-14. Other color options include rust red, black and khaki.
$40 at ASOS
