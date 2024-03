Beauty of Joseon probiotic SPF 50+

If you're a fan of Korean beauty products, then you're going to want to stock up on this gorgeous sunscreen. It's wildly popular among the skin care set, with everyone from beauty lovers to influencers touting its skin-enhancing abilities. It's my go-to daily sunscreen — primarily because it perfectly splits the difference between a fluid and a cream — and I'm thrilled to see it top the chemical sunscreen list of faves . It has a bit more grip than a fluid finish but doesn't feel as heavy or oily as a full-on cream or moisturizer. I rarely get more compliments than when I head out wearing this sunscreen and a touch of concealer. As with all Korean beauty products, it's important to remember to only purchase via reputable sites like Stylevana . It does take about two to three weeks to arrive, so I usually order two at a time to tide me over, but each tube lasts around three months, making it worth the already low price and shipping wait time.