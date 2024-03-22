Sephora, Dermstore, Amazon Supergoop! Mineral Sheer Screen, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer dry-touch sunscreen and SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense Sunscreen.

As a self-avowed sunscreen fanatic, few things bring me more joy than finding the very best options for myself and everyone around me. I’m passionate about sun protection for all — both for the many important long-term health consequences and as a way to indulge my personal vanity. Here at HuffPost, we’ve covered quite the range of SPF options for our readers, including the best products for those with mature skin, chemical vs. mineral sunscreens, Korean beauty sunscreens and more.

Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of HuffPost readers’ most-beloved sunscreens based on the data from our previous coverage. The SPF options mentioned below include your top three picks from some of our most popular sunscreen articles and include bestselling brands like Supergoop, SkinCeuticals, La Roche Posay and more.

Don’t wait for the summer heat to arrive to stock up on these must-have sunscreens. They’re great everyday options at a range of price points that will give your skin a luminous luster while protecting it from harmful UV rays.