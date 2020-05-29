Veterans Administration Hospitals Finally Scale Back Risky COVID-19 Drug Touted By Trump

An April study of hospitalized U.S. veterans who were also given the drug revealed similar findings. The president attacked that study as a “Trump enemy statement” and insisted it was politically motivated.

Trump campaign megadonor Bernard Marcus, the co-founder of Home Depot who was trained as a pharmacist, was a key driver in the push for the drug. Marcus, who donated more than $7 million to groups supporting Trump’s 2016 presidential run, founded the conservative nonprofit Jobs Creators Network, which helped orchestrate the push. The group was further funded by Big Pharma, including Bayer, Novatis and Teva, which all manufacture hydroxychloroquine.

Marcus took out Facebook ads and helped organize a petition drive and messages to the White House calling for relaxed regulations to get hydroxychloroquine to COVID-19 patients, ProPublica reported in March.

Despite the groundswell of advice against using the drug for COVID-19, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany again on Thursday strongly endorsed the “prophylactic” use of hydroxychloroquine to prevent contracting the coronavirus.

Former top federal vaccine official and whistleblower Rick Bright testified before Congress earlier this month that he was demoted in part for refusing to make the potentially dangerous drug more widely available, a strategy pushed by Trump and backed by politically connected interests. Studies about using hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19 had already failed to show promise early on, according to Bright.

He said he was led to believe the Trump administration would “stop at nothing to make the experimental drug widely available to the American people, no matter the consequences ... because it was seen by the administration as a ‘BIG immediate win,’” Bright said in his whistleblower statement.