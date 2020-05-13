“President Trump can’t help himself,” the co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” started his editorial ― headlined “Trump’s racism will bring his party down with him” - which documented Trump’s long history of making offensive remarks that culminated Monday when he told CBS News’ Weijia Jianga, who is of Asian descent, to “ask China” her question about the coronavirus.

“Trump’s Republican Party has become numbed to its party leader’s daily outrages — the racist attacks, the 18,000 lies (and counting), the petty insults, the breaches of constitutional norms, and the gross incompetence that has worsened the covid-19 crisis in the United States and has driven America to the edge of a depression,” wrote Scarborough, a former GOP congressman.

“If Democrats win back the White House and control of the Senate in 2020, much of that will be because black and Hispanic voters continue to reject Republican candidates,” he added.

Scarborough later suggested that “with the prospects of a historic Democratic landslide building with every Trump news conference, every deranged tweet, every racist remark, wouldn’t now be the time for Republican candidates to stand up, speak out and finally stop following a man so ill-equipped for the presidency?”

“To quote Trump himself, with control of Congress and the White House slipping away: ‘What the hell do they have to lose?’” he concluded.