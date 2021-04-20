Brianna Keilar Spots Potential Upside To Trump’s ‘Mean Girl Group Chat’ With Hannity

CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Tuesday poked fun at former President Donald Trump for regurgitating his “greatest hits” of complaints during an interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

The “New Day” co-anchor slammed Hannity’s show as “propaganda hour” and berated the pair for pushing conspiracy theories. “This is what they discuss literally from a retirement home in Florida,” she said.

However, Keilar did find one possible upside from the conversation.

“If there is anything newsworthy from this mean girl group chat, it is Donald Trump telling his skeptical supporters, whose vaccine hesitancy may prevent the U.S. from reaching herd immunity in the mass casualty way, to get vaccinated,” she said.

